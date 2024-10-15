FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FMC by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,061,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 317.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 836,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,290,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $973,987,000 after buying an additional 768,432 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth about $37,686,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter worth about $33,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68.

FMC last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

