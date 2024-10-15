Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.25 and traded as high as C$59.83. Fortis shares last traded at C$59.74, with a volume of 1,079,253 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a C$60.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.40.

Fortis Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.71 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 7.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 3.29329 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortis

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.46, for a total value of C$1,187,493.18. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

