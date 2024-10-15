Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as high as C$6.73. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.57, with a volume of 889,970 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of C$355.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

