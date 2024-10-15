FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $340,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $346.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

