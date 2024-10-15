FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 6,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $969.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. FTAI Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.17). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 49.85%. The company had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.19%.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIP

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $30,731,489.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,418,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,103,791.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.