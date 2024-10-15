FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Up 11.0% in September

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 920,900 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 829,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $270.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.62.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FutureFuel

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

In other news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,528.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 821.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter worth about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FutureFuel

(Get Free Report)

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.