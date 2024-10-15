FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Pembina Pipeline Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:PPL)

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.29.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$58.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$41.16 and a one year high of C$58.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total value of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 84.66%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.