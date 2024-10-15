FY2026 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CORZ. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.27.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 88.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the third quarter worth about $106,266,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 14.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,019,000.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

