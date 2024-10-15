GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,470,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,912,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Baird R W upgraded Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.11.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

