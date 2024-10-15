GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. UBS Group cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 320.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

