GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 137 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,404.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.70. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

