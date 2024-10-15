GAMMA Investing LLC Has $80,000 Stock Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 92.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 176.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 120,072 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 630,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 584,201 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Up 0.4 %

ERIC opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

(Free Report)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.