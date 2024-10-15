GAMMA Investing LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $161.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.64. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $169.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

