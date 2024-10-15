GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 111.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,933,000 after acquiring an additional 158,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

