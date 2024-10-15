GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,005 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

INFY stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.86. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

