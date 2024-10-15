GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,347,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,173,000 after buying an additional 342,496 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SEM opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $40.50.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

