GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 476 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.58.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.