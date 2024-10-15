Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $205,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

