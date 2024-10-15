Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $106.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,181.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $106.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently -977.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

