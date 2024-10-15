Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 3,698 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 20,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $69.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.21.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

