Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,260,000 after buying an additional 2,075,776 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Entergy by 64.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 185.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,876,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,419 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after purchasing an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,876,000 after purchasing an additional 506,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.06. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Argus raised shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

