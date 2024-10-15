Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,033 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,478,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,707,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,244,000 after purchasing an additional 192,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,593,000 after buying an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.91 and a 12 month high of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

