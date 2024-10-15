Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $511.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85,791 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,425,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.