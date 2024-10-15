Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.08 and traded as high as $13.82. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 42,090 shares.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLRE

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $487.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $98,865.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,249.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 452,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 184,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.