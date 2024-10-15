Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTSGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Gritstone bio by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 317,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRTS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Gritstone bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gritstone bio

About Gritstone bio

(Get Free Report)

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.