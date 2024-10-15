Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Gritstone bio Stock Performance
Shares of GRTS stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49.
Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GRTS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Gritstone bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gritstone bio
About Gritstone bio
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gritstone bio
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.