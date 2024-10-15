Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. Gritstone bio has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 910.50% and a negative return on equity of 328.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gritstone bio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Gritstone bio by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 21,271 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after buying an additional 317,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

GRTS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Gritstone bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

