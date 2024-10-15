Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $90.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

