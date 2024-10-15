Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Trading 8.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.44. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 72,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Up 8.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.56.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

