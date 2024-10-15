Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 13,200 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

