Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury General by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 20.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mercury General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $67.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

