Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MINISO Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 645,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,831,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 898,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.18. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22.

MINISO Group Dividend Announcement

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNSO. Bank of America cut MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

