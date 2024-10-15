Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in BancFirst by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 367.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.76. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.99 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BANF. StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BANF

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leslie Jeannine Rainbolt sold 10,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,089,162.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,292,604.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,142,180. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,564 shares of company stock worth $7,150,517. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.