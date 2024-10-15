Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,997,000 after buying an additional 1,135,012 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 801,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 278,666 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 879.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 116,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.85. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.16.

Two Harbors Investment ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

TWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.75 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

