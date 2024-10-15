Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $334,000 Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWKFree Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWK. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 14.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,678,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 658,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 821.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 698,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 623,054 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 327,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 312.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

