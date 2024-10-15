Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 800 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,374 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,819,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,757.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,757.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $176.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.00%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

