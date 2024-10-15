Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hanmi Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of HAFC opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.87. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

HAFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on HAFC

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.