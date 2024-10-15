HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Genfit Stock Up 0.8 %
GNFT stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Genfit has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Genfit Company Profile
Featured Stories
