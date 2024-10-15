HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Genfit Stock Up 0.8 %

GNFT stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.28. Genfit has a 12 month low of $2.97 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

