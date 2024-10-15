Head-To-Head Contrast: Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) versus Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander & Baldwin 18.47% 5.04% 3.03% Community Healthcare Trust 1.13% 0.25% 0.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alexander & Baldwin and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 3 0 2.75 Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation and Earnings

Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.13%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.44%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

This table compares Alexander & Baldwin and Community Healthcare Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander & Baldwin $217.64 million 6.18 $29.80 million $0.61 30.38 Community Healthcare Trust $114.71 million 4.06 $7.71 million $0.64 26.27

Alexander & Baldwin has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Alexander & Baldwin pays out 145.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 289.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Community Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets. A&B is expanding and strengthening its CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate in Hawai’i. Over its 154-year history, A&B has evolved with the state’s economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale). The properties are located in 34 states, totaling approximately 4.3 million square feet in the aggregate.

