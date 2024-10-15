Head to Head Contrast: Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) & Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grifols and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols 1 1 0 0 1.50 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 6 17 0 2.74

Grifols presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $285.95, indicating a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Grifols’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grifols is more favorable than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols $6.81 billion 0.87 $64.20 million $1.02 8.41 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $2.34 billion 15.29 -$440.24 million ($2.68) -105.72

This table compares Grifols and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grifols has higher revenue and earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grifols, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grifols and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols N/A N/A N/A Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -3.11% N/A -1.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Grifols shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Grifols has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grifols beats Alnylam Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grifols

Grifols, S.A. operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease. It markets diagnostic testing equipment, reagents, and other equipment; biological products; manufactures and sells plasma to third parties; and involves in research activities, as well as markets pharmaceutical products for hospital pharmacies. In addition, the company offers Yimmugo PID, an immunology drug; and Yimmugo ITP, a hematology drug. Further, it develops Xembify Pre-filled syringes, FlexBag, and Prolastin vials; Xembify Biweekly dosing, Prolastin-C, Fostamatinib2, and VISTASEAL which are in Phase IV development stage; Xembify, Albumin 20% and 5%, Fibrinogen, Trimodulin, Cytotec pregnancy, and AMBAR-Next in Phase III development stage; and AKST4290 that is in Phase II clinical development. Additionally, it offers recIG, Alpha-1 AT in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, ATIII, GIGA 2339, GIGA564, and OSIG. It has collaboration agreements with Canadian Blood Services for the processing of other plasma-derived products and with GIANT; and GigaGen to develop recombinant polyclonal immunoglobulin therapies. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. In addition, the company develops patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; Belcesiran for the treatment of alpha-1 liver disease; Elebsiran to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; ALN-APP to treat Alzheimer's disease and cerebral amyloid angiopathy; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Roche to develop pharmaceutical products containing zilebesiran. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

