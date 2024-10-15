Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF (TSE:HXDM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 48.72 and last traded at 48.70. 8,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 13,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at 48.40.

Horizons Intl Developed Markets Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is 46.79.

