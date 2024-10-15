Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,258.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $102.65 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $104.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

