HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at HP

Institutional Trading of HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at $99.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,451,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $786,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,731 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of HP by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,710,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $375,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71. HP has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HP will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

