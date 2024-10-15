Humana (NYSE:HUM) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $267.60 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 17.2% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 32.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $348,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 6.1% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Humana by 49.6% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.