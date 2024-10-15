Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $260.84 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.58 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HII. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

