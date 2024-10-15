HUYA’s (HUYA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded HUYA from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

HUYA Stock Performance

NYSE HUYA opened at $4.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55. HUYA has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $961.47 million, a P/E ratio of -41.25 and a beta of 0.60.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in HUYA by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

