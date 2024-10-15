I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 533,100 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 605,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on I-Mab

I-Mab Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of IMAB opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.51.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.44. As a group, equities analysts predict that I-Mab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in I-Mab stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 244,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.30% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.