Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $255.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,469,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ITW opened at $261.78 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

