Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $255.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.22.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,469,000 after buying an additional 119,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $261.78 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.