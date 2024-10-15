Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,520,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.4 days.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.75. Immatics has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 103.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the first quarter valued at $165,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immatics by 14.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immatics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

