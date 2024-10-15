Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Short Interest Update

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the September 15th total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMQCF stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 11bn.

