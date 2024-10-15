InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Up 3.8 %
IHT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
