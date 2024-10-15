InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHTGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IHT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of -98.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

