Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.96.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

